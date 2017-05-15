Why I stand with Planned Parenthood
I ran for office to stand against injustice and serve as a voice for anyone whose voices go unheard by their elected leaders. It is why I have supported budgets that support women and working families and sponsored and supported legislation to advance pay equity in Illinois.
