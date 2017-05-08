Urbana's Market at the Square opens for season

Locally-grown food, flowers, and more will be available at Urbana's Market at the Square this spring and summer. Officials say Urbana's Market at the Square opened for the season on May 6. Every Saturday, from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m., attendees will be able to sample the wares of more than 150 local vendors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.