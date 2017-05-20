University of Illinois-Springfield faculty union to strike
A faculty union at University of Illinois at Springfield is going on strike after lengthy negotiations over its first contract broke down late Monday. Leaders of UIS United Faculty, which represents around 160 tenured and tenure-track professors, announced the union will strike effective Tuesday.
