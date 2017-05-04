UISa Koch optimistic as talks resume ...

UISa Koch optimistic as talks resume Friday

Read more: WYMG-FM Springfield

The top administrator at the University of Illinois Springfield says she's ready for a faculty strike to end, and she is hoping the union is, too. The main issue, according to the union, is formalizing fair procedures for hiring, re-appointing, and promoting tenured and tenure-track faculty.

