UIS United Faculty ratify first contract
UIS United Faculty has announced that tenured and track faculty at the University of Illinois Springfield have voted unanimously to ratify their first contract. They began an indefinite strike back on May 2nd after twenty months of bargaining, before reaching a tentative agreement on a contract May 7th.
