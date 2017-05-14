Tom Kacich: May 2017 - The month of Helene

A long, long time ago during the Ice Age, when I was a child attending St. Domitilla School in Hillside, Ill., May was the month of the mother of God. The obedient Catholic kids in the neighborhood would buy up all of the pink and blue crepe paper within a 5-mile radius, cut any the flowers and dandelions they could find, put them in mom's jelly jars and create what was generously called a May Altar to Mary because May was the month of Mary.

