Third man arrested in March 17 shooting death

Police say members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force found and arrested Antonio Ragsdale, 25, at a Springfield home just after 10 a.m. Wednesday. An arrest warrant was issued for Ragsdale on March 27, following the March 17 shooting death of a 24-year-old man in the 2100 block of East Watch Street.

