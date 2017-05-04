Third man arrested in March 17 shooti...

Third man arrested in March 17 shooting death

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Police say members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force found and arrested Antonio Ragsdale, 25, at a Springfield home just after 10 a.m. Wednesday. An arrest warrant was issued for Ragsdale on March 27, following the March 17 shooting death of a 24-year-old man in the 2100 block of East Watch Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse Apr 23 Fathers4Justice 1
sucks Apr 20 narc555 1
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Apr 8 Kickstand 8 3
ICC and the Grain Belt Express Apr '17 Joyce 2
Lanphier's new football coach Mar '17 LION 2
Krystle Inskip Feb '17 Monty 1
News 2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11) Feb '17 WeNeedTrump 34
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sangamon County was issued at May 04 at 9:55AM CDT

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,091 • Total comments across all topics: 280,775,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC