These Activists Will March 200 Miles To Springfield Over The State Budget

A group of activists embarked on a 200 plus mile march on Monday from Chicago to Springfield to highlight the state's budget impasse as well as their ideas for solutions to the ongoing crisis. A few hundred gathered at the Thompson Center in the late morning for a rally and short march to see off a smaller group of which will make the journey to the State Capitol over the next 15 days, arriving a day before the legislative session in Springfield adjourns.

