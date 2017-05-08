The future of news

The future of news

4 hrs ago Read more: WYMG-FM Springfield

The media have done a good job of putting new online - but not as good a job of making money from it. In a Springfield discussion Monday of the changing nature of journalism, Clark Bell, who used to direct the journalism program of the McCormick Foundation, says listeners, viewers, and readers today need a good BS detector, "We're bombarded with news; some of it advocacy driven, some of it lies, some of it distortion, but we are all being bombarded.

