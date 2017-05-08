The future of news
The media have done a good job of putting new online - but not as good a job of making money from it. In a Springfield discussion Monday of the changing nature of journalism, Clark Bell, who used to direct the journalism program of the McCormick Foundation, says listeners, viewers, and readers today need a good BS detector, "We're bombarded with news; some of it advocacy driven, some of it lies, some of it distortion, but we are all being bombarded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WYMG-FM Springfield.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse
|Apr 23
|Fathers4Justice
|1
|sucks
|Apr 20
|narc555
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Apr '17
|Kickstand 8
|3
|ICC and the Grain Belt Express
|Apr '17
|Joyce
|2
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar '17
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb '17
|Monty
|1
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|WeNeedTrump
|34
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC