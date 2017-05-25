Thank you to the unsung heroes, so we can live free: Dennis McCarthy
Howard Suer, owner of the Van Nuys storage company, took it into his office and scattered its contents across his desk, and then he sat down hard in his swivel chair. Scattered across his desk was a Purple Heart, a Silver Star, and a Good Conduct Medal awarded to a Cpl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone needing yard work done??
|May 12
|lomelinolawns
|1
|Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse
|Apr '17
|Fathers4Justice
|1
|sucks
|Apr '17
|narc555
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Apr '17
|Kickstand 8
|3
|ICC and the Grain Belt Express
|Apr '17
|Joyce
|2
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar '17
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb '17
|Monty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC