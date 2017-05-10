Springfield woman arrested for stabbi...

Springfield woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

At about 7:47 p.m., Springfield police officers went to a local hospital to speak with a woman who called 911 and said her boyfriend had been stabbed in the neck. When police arrived, officers spoke with Morgan Needham, 21, who told police her boyfriend had been stabbed in the neck by an unknown black man outside of their home in the 1200 block of South Spring Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse Apr 23 Fathers4Justice 1
sucks Apr 20 narc555 1
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Apr '17 Kickstand 8 3
ICC and the Grain Belt Express Apr '17 Joyce 2
Lanphier's new football coach Mar '17 LION 2
Krystle Inskip Feb '17 Monty 1
News 2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11) Feb '17 WeNeedTrump 34
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,256 • Total comments across all topics: 280,919,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC