Springfield police looking for robbery suspect

Springfield police are looking for information about an armed robbery to the "Just Left Inn" on South 15th Street on May 1st. Officer Mike Badger, CrimeStoppers Coordinator for Sangamon and Menard County CrimeStoppers says one of the common threads of criminal activity is that in every case somebody else, besides the perpetrator - knows who committed nearly every criminal act.

