Springfield police arrest third teen in drive-by shooting

21 hrs ago

In an update to a story WAND News has been following, the Springfield Police Department has announced the teen wanted in connection with a May 20 drive-by shooting has been arrested. Springfield police say the 17-year-old male suspected shooter was taken into custody by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force Wednesday morning.

