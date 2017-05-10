Springfield man gets 35 years in brother's shooting death
A 20-year-old Springfield man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for fatally shooting his 17-year-old brother over cash and a dozen pairs of shoes. The State Journal-Register reports Juan Kincade apologized before Wednesday's sentencing, telling family members "I let you down and I won't let that happen again."
