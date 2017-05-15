Springfield fire hydrant testing begi...

Springfield fire hydrant testing begins next week

City Water, Light and Power, along with the Springfield Fire Department, will begin annual fire hydrant testing on May 22, 2017. CWLP officials say the hydrants are tested each year to make sure they are still in working order for fire protection purposes.

