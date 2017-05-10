Springfield Detectives make arrest in Walmart purse snatching
Springfield police have made an arrest in a purse snatching incident last Thursday, where the victim was thrown from a moving truck. Police detectives arrested 26-year-old Jessica N. Spencer for attempted robbery and aggravated battery in the incident which happened last Thursday, May 4, in the parking lot of Walmart at 2760 North Dirksen Parkway.
