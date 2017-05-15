Shots ring out during high speed chase, 1 arrested
The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office say the chase began in the 600 block of Highland at about 2:52 a.m., when a vehicle refused to stop for deputies attempting to initiate a traffic stop. Deputies say they backed off and continued to follow the vehicle from a distance, due to the risk to public safety.
