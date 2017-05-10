Senate tries to revisit 'grand bargai...

Senate tries to revisit 'grand bargain' but GOP won't agree

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

In this Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, Gov. Bruce Rauner speaks in the Illinois House chamber in Springfield, Ill. In Illinois, a state that expanded coverage under former President Obama's Affordable Care Act, Rauner says he will push senators to change the Republican efforts to overhaul the ACA, so the impacts are not as dire for his state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse Apr 23 Fathers4Justice 1
sucks Apr 20 narc555 1
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Apr '17 Kickstand 8 3
ICC and the Grain Belt Express Apr '17 Joyce 2
Lanphier's new football coach Mar '17 LION 2
Krystle Inskip Feb '17 Monty 1
News 2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11) Feb '17 WeNeedTrump 34
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,940 • Total comments across all topics: 280,932,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC