SB 1381 Spells Bad News For Illinois Consumers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. , May 25, 2017 PRNewswire USNewswire "The passage yesterday of Senate Bill 1381 in the Upper Chamber of the General Assembly spells bad news for over 1 million Illinois consumers including older residents, small businesses, working families, individuals dealing with health issues that require constant monitoring, and residents of rural areas as it threatens the availability of reliable landline telephone services, it could deprive vulnerable consumers of critical connections to emergency services, such as 911 and medical monitoring devices, and opens the door to further utility rate increases in our state.

