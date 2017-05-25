Rauner - No property tax relief. No deal.
Springfield, Ill. Governor Bruce Rauner, Illinois, calls senate passage of $5.4 billion in new taxes "a stunning failure" and promises not to agree to any deal without meaningful property tax relief.
