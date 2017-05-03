NY: New NICE Bus App Helps Blind Riders Navigate Transit Center
A new mobile app aims to help blind bus riders navigate one of Nassau's most bustling stations, the Rosa Parks Hempstead Transit Center. The Nassau Inter-County Express, or NICE, have partnered with Springfield, Illinois-based Sensible Innovations to develop the AWARE app, which is available for free download through Apple's App Store or Google Play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
