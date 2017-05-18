New memorial honors Tuskegee Airman f...

New memorial honors Tuskegee Airman from Springfield

A new memorial at Springfield's airport honors the city's only resident to graduate from pilot training at Tuskegee Army Air Base during World War II. The State Journal-Register reports a display honoring Hubbard was dedicated Wednesday at Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport.

