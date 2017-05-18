Muscle Run benefiting MDA research
Several dozen people have gathered in Springfield Sunday morning to enjoy the sunny weather and raise money and awareness for muscular dystrophy research. The MDA Muscle Walk of Springfield, Illinois kicked off at Southwind Park and Erin's Pavilion at 10 a.m. Participants in this event have raised money to help benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association and its research for a cure.
