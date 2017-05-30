Man critically injured in two-vehicle crash Thursday night
Illinois State Police are investigating an accident that occurred at 9:08 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2017, at Illinois Route 16, at West County Line Road, Montgomery County, west of Litchfield. A Gillespie man - James Archibald, 62, was involved, driving one of the cars.
