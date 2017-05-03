Latest: Senate panel questions Illino...

Latest: Senate panel questions Illinois child welfare chief

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Latest on the death of a northern Illinois toddler whose body was found in a filthy home : Illinois' child welfare chief has answered questions from lawmakers about his agency's response to the death of a 16-month-old girl found in a filthy home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse Apr 23 Fathers4Justice 1
sucks Apr 20 narc555 1
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Apr 8 Kickstand 8 3
ICC and the Grain Belt Express Apr 3 Joyce 2
Lanphier's new football coach Mar '17 LION 2
Krystle Inskip Feb '17 Monty 1
News 2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11) Feb '17 WeNeedTrump 34
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,348 • Total comments across all topics: 280,767,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC