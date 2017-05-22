Kinzinger's words on independence hold value for all
THUMBS UP TOa bold statements. U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger has voted nearly in lockstep with President Donald Trump, but he's also been one of few Republicans willing to speak cleanly about ongoing concerns and allegations about the president's campaign and administration's ties to foreign powers.
