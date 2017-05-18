Illinois State Police hosts awards ce...

Illinois State Police hosts awards ceremony

Thursday May 18 Read more: RiverBender.com

SPRINGFIELD Illinois State Police Director Leo P. Schmitz was joined by ISP command staff members to recognize the noble contributions made by sworn and civilian members of the Illinois State Police, government agencies, and the public. The Awards Ceremony was held at Hope Church in Springfield, Illinois, and paid tribute to the acts of heroism and professionalism displayed by the men and women who were honored during the event.

