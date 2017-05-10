Illinois Legislative Shadow Day to take place on May 10 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD In observance of National Foster Care Month, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services , Foster Care Alumni of America Illinois Chapter, the Illinois Statewide Youth Advisory Board and Be Strong Families will kick off Illinois Youth in Care & Alumni Legislative Shadow Day at the State Capitol on Wednesday, May 10. Illinois Shadow Day 2017 will pair approximately 60 youth in care and alumni from across the state with members of the Illinois General Assembly. "We are pleased to host another successful Shadow Day which will once again allow young adults in care to share their experiences directly with Illinois legislators to help inform and improve child welfare policy," said Illinois DCFS Director George H. Sheldon.

