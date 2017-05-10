Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs honors Sangamon Reclaimed Inc.
The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs named Sangamon Reclaimed Inc. as recipient of the Illinois Veterans' Business and Appreciation Award for Second Quarter, Fiscal Year 2017. The Award was presented today at the Sangamon Reclaimed location in Springfield, Illinois.
