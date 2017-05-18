Illinois child welfare head pledges reform in abuse probes
Department of Children and Family Services Director George Sheldon says he's considering a major change in the way the agency conducts abuse and neglect investigations. Sheldon told the Chicago Tribune investigators could benefit from access to records of past unproven allegations.
