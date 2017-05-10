IL Man Saves Three Kids From House Fire

May 12--A man carried three children out of his Griffiths Avenue home early Friday after fire broke out in the kitchen. The fire at 2616 E. Griffiths, which is just south of Sangamon Avenue, was reported at 2:14 a.m. The man and a woman live at the house with their child.

