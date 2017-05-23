Hope Inclusion Cafe opens in Springfield
Springfield community leaders and volunteers joined Hope Learning Academy officials for a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Hope Inclusion Cafe and Play Tuesday morning. The new restaurant, located at 3252 Ginger Creek Drive, will focus on making positive changes in the way children with learning differences interact with others.
