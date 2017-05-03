Faculty strike is in second day
Picketing and a rally are on the schedule for the second day of a faculty strike at the Springfield campus of the University of Illinois. UIS United Faculty president Lynn Fisher, an anthropology professor at UIS, says the issue is about "protection" for professors seeking to be retained and promoted.
