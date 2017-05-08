DUI charge in cycle fatal
A weekend crash that killed a motorcyclist is the latest in a series of legal problems for the other driver. The Sangamon County coroner says Justin Heath, 29, Springfield, was pronounced dead at the scene early Saturday, at Dirksen and Linden.
