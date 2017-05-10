Driver Crashes Car Through McDonald's...

Driver Crashes Car Through McDonald's And Flees Out The Front Door

An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman seen fleeing the scene after plowing her friends van through the middle of a McDonald's and just casually strolling out of the front door, according to The State Journal Register . Surveillance video from a McDonald's in Springfield, Illinois shows 30-year-old Antonia M. Andrews drive a car straight through a wall, luckily avoiding people in the restaurant but showering customers in glass on Saturday, May 6. A few moments later, Andrews is seen getting out of the car and walks past the camera as she leaves out the front door.

Springfield, IL

