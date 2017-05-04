Decatur police investigating suspicio...

Decatur police investigating suspicious fire

Decatur police say the fire happened at a home in the 1300 block of East Grand Street at about 11:35 p.m. Firefighters arrived shortly after the fire was reported, and extinguished the flames. Decatur police also say the investigation into this incident has led officers to believe this fire is suspicious in nature.

