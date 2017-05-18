Decatur man arrested in shooting of 1...

Decatur man arrested in shooting of 12-year-old boy

A 23-year-old Decatur man faces charges in connection with the shootings of another man and a 12-year-old boy. The Herald & Review reports Saturday that Tresean Washington was arrested Friday afternoon not far from a home where the boy and a 20-year-old man were wounded Wednesday.

