Crossing closings for high-speed rail linked to $14 million federal grant
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The city of Springfield is prepared to close downtown crossings for the $1.9 billion high-speed rail program between St. Louis and Chicago -- once the federal government comes through with $14 million toward eventual relocation of trains to the 10th Street rail line.
