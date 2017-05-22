Court sides with IHSA on public records
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. The Illinois High School Association is not subject to public records requirements, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Comments
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone needing yard work done??
|May 12
|lomelinolawns
|1
|Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse
|Apr 23
|Fathers4Justice
|1
|sucks
|Apr '17
|narc555
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Apr '17
|Kickstand 8
|3
|ICC and the Grain Belt Express
|Apr '17
|Joyce
|2
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar '17
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb '17
|Monty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC