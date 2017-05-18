Chicago schools to borrow $389M to pa...

Chicago schools to borrow $389M to pay pensions, finish year

Chicago Public Schools plans to take out a $389 million short-term loan to get the financially struggling district through the end of the school year and make a pension payment due next month. Emanuel blamed Illinois lawmakers and "failed leadership in Springfield" for putting the nation's third-largest district at a financial disadvantage.

