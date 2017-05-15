Busy night for aldermen
A busy Tuesday for Springfield aldermen included approval of tax increment financing money for three projects. One is on the Old State Capitol Plaza, where Willow and Birch will move its salon into the building formerly occupied by the National Museum of Surveying.
