Board: Illinois coliseum repairs could cost up to $4M

Extensive repairs to the deteriorating Illinois State Fair Coliseum could take millions of dollars and two years, according to an agency that oversees state buildings. The Capital Development Board's conclusion was found in an emergency, $600,000 contract to enclose a short-term facility used to host horse shows and other events affected by the coliseum's shutdown in October, The State Journal-Register reported.

