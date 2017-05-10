Arrest warrant issued in Springfield McDonald's crash
Springfield police say the arrest warrant was issued for Antonia M. Andrews, 30. Detectives say the crash was captured on surveillance video, and that Andrews can be seen getting out of the vehicle and walking away after the crash. A still image from surveillance video has been included in this article.
