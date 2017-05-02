a Stay stronga during impasse, Rauner tells small businesses

Gov. Bruce Rauner started a multi-city tour of small businesses in Springfield Monday, saying long-term changes in the state's business and political climate are needed. Asked at Custom Cup, a coffee shop in the capital city, about what businesses should do in the short term if the nearly 2-year state budget impasse is causing them cash-flow problems, Rauner reiterated his themes about needed structural changes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.