A Bid For Blagojevich To Return To Springfield
Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich waved goodbye to supporters in 2012, bound for a medium-security facility in Littleton, Colo., for his 14-year sentence on corruption charges. The official portrait of Pat Quinn, the former governor of Illinois, was unveiled this week at the state Capitol in Springfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEZ-FM Chicago.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone needing yard work done??
|May 12
|lomelinolawns
|1
|Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse
|Apr 23
|Fathers4Justice
|1
|sucks
|Apr 20
|narc555
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Apr '17
|Kickstand 8
|3
|ICC and the Grain Belt Express
|Apr '17
|Joyce
|2
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar '17
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb '17
|Monty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC