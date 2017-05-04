$4.75-million winning Lotto ticket from Thursday drawing sold in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, IL If you bought a Lotto ticket in Springfield, you may want to check it right away! A gas station in Springfield sold a $4.75 million winning Lotto ticket for Thursday's drawing. The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Shell, 3300 E. Clear Lake Ave., and matched all six numbers 12 - 18 - 29 - 30 - 31 - 52 -- to win a $4,750,000 prize in the Thursday, May 4, drawing.

