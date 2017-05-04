$4.75-million winning Lotto ticket from Thursday drawing sold in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, IL If you bought a Lotto ticket in Springfield, you may want to check it right away! A gas station in Springfield sold a $4.75 million winning Lotto ticket for Thursday's drawing. The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at Shell, 3300 E. Clear Lake Ave., and matched all six numbers 12 - 18 - 29 - 30 - 31 - 52 -- to win a $4,750,000 prize in the Thursday, May 4, drawing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Breeze Courier.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse
|Apr 23
|Fathers4Justice
|1
|sucks
|Apr 20
|narc555
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Apr 8
|Kickstand 8
|3
|ICC and the Grain Belt Express
|Apr '17
|Joyce
|2
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar '17
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb '17
|Monty
|1
|2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11)
|Feb '17
|WeNeedTrump
|34
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC