35 years later, Illinois targeted aga...

35 years later, Illinois targeted again with ERA resurgence

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: SFGate

In this June 17, 1982, file photo, a group of women, who had earlier chained themselves to the door of the Senate and blocked the door to the Governor's office, disrupted the Illinois House in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois Capitol was the scene of high-profile civil disobedience as the clock ticked down on the failed Equal Rights Amendment in 1982.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Springfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse Apr 23 Fathers4Justice 1
sucks Apr 20 narc555 1
Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield Apr 8 Kickstand 8 3
ICC and the Grain Belt Express Apr '17 Joyce 2
Lanphier's new football coach Mar '17 LION 2
Krystle Inskip Feb '17 Monty 1
News 2 teens arrested in connection with Illinois sh... (Apr '11) Feb '17 WeNeedTrump 34
See all Springfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Springfield Forum Now

Springfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Springfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Springfield, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,701 • Total comments across all topics: 280,876,831

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC