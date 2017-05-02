2017 Rock of Ages Adult Prom & Sock Hop
Join us Friday, June 9th, 2017 at Erin's Pavilion in Southwind Park from 7pm-11pm for a Rock of Ages Adult Prom & Sock Hop ! Tickets can be purchased at Capitol Radio Group located at 3501 E Sangamon, Springfield IL. Cash and Check only.
