2 women injured in Springfield shooting

The Springfield Police Department says two people were injured in a shooting on the city's northeast side Sunday night. Springfield police say the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Oakdale Street at about 9:59 p.m. Officers responding to the scene say they found two women inside a home who had sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

