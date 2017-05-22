1 arrested in early-morning Springfield carjacking

The Springfield Police Department says one person was arrested in connection with the carjacking of a cab early Monday morning. Police say an officer attempted to stop a Lincoln Yellow Cab for speeding in the area of Stanford Avenue and Junction Circle at about 12:56 a.m. Officers say the cab began to stop, but started to move again in a reckless manner, and at one point the driver's door opened and a woman fell out onto the road.

