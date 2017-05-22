1 arrested in early-morning Springfield carjacking
The Springfield Police Department says one person was arrested in connection with the carjacking of a cab early Monday morning. Police say an officer attempted to stop a Lincoln Yellow Cab for speeding in the area of Stanford Avenue and Junction Circle at about 12:56 a.m. Officers say the cab began to stop, but started to move again in a reckless manner, and at one point the driver's door opened and a woman fell out onto the road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.
Add your comments below
Springfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|anyone needing yard work done??
|May 12
|lomelinolawns
|1
|Child Abduction! Parental Alienation Child Abuse
|Apr 23
|Fathers4Justice
|1
|sucks
|Apr '17
|narc555
|1
|Straight/Curious, Gay Guy Hook Ups in Springfield
|Apr '17
|Kickstand 8
|3
|ICC and the Grain Belt Express
|Apr '17
|Joyce
|2
|Lanphier's new football coach
|Mar '17
|LION
|2
|Krystle Inskip
|Feb '17
|Monty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Springfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC